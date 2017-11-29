Sheffield Wednesday: Owls chief makes passionate plea to fans

Boss Carlos Carvalhal has issued a rallying cry to Wednesday’s fans as the team look to halt their three-match winless run when they entertain struggling Hull City this weekend.

Wednesday, lying 11th in the Championship rankings, have lost ground in the promotion race after three draws on the trot.

Carlos Carvalhal

The gap between themselves and the play-off positions has increased to six points.

And the Owls would have been even further adrift had Derby County beaten Ipswich Town on Tuesday night but the Rams slipped up, losing 1-0 on their own turf.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Although Wednesday are currently on six-match unbeaten streak, some supporters have grown frustrated with the side’s style of football and inconsistent performances. But Carvalhal is calling on the fans to get behind the team against 20th-placed Hull on Saturday.

Owls supporters

“We need the support of our fans,” he told The Star. “Let’s try to put everyone to be positive and in the same boat, understanding that the two very good seasons that we have had is partly down to the fans. It belongs to them.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“They have given a lot of confidence and enthuisasm to the players. If you ask all the players when they have felt Hillsborough on fire, they have played completely different. We need our fans to be with us.

“They were fantastic at Reading and got right behind us. We wanted to win for them.

“We need to get back to good afternoons at Hillsborough so let’s put everyone in the same direction.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter