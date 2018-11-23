Sheffield Wednesday: Owls chief Luhukay hails Derby County youngster as a “fantastic” player 

Have your say

Jos Luhukay has heaped praise on two Derby County players ahead of the Rams visit to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

Luhukay, whose team is looking for a first win in six games, has been particularly impressed with Mason Mount and Harry Wilson.

Mount, on a season-long loan from Chelsea, has caught the eye for Frank Lampard's side this season.

The 19-year-old even won a call-up to the senior England squad earlier this year following a clutch of impressive performances for County.

Mount first caught the eye of Luhukay whilst on loan in his native Holland last year, playing for Vitesse Arnhem.

Ahead of the Owls' first home game in three weeks, head coach Luhukay earmarked Mount as one to watch.

Luhukay said: "Mount played for Vitesse Arnhem last year and for me, it was a surprise that he came back to the Championship.

"A lot of big clubs were interested in him but he decided to go to the Championship for his own reasons.

"He is a fantastic player.

"A couple of weeks ago he went to the national team and that shows the respect he has and also how well he has played.

"He was one of my favourite players (At Vitesse).

"Harry Wilson and him give real quality going forward and Derby are one of the fantastic teams in this league.

"I know this is a very heavy game for us."

