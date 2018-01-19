Sheffield Wednesday: Owls chase more January deals after signing Joey Pelupessy

Sheffield Wednesday are still chasing further signings, despite capturing midfielder Joey Pelupessy from Dutch Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo.

Pelupessy, recruited for an undisclosed fee, is expected to go straight into the Owls’ squad for tomorrow’s home encounter with promotion-chasing Cardiff City.

And with 10 first-team players out injured and captain Glenn Loovens suspended, Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay is considering bringing in more reinforcements.

He said: “The problem in January is it’s not an easy transfer month.

“The good players, normally they must stay with their club. You can pick up players but they have have not had the chance to play for their club.

“We must make good decisions for the future.

Sheffield Wednesday new signing Joey Pelupessy.

“We must look towards this season, but also at the end of the season you have to look at the team.

“You can get a player on loan, or buy, also for the future. You have two situations, and we have a lot of injures, so I must have a good eye on my squad.

“Now we have 13 (fit) players, but there are 10 players unavailable at this moment.”

When asked about exploring the foreign market, Luhukay said: “It always depends on their contract?.Does it expire in the summer of 2018, or go on to 2019 and 2020? The length of their contract, and also their salary. Both must be in a good situation for us.”

Luhukay acknowledges it takes some players longer than others to adapt to a new team and league.

“Not every player is the same,” said Luhukay.

“It can be one week, one month, maybe longer.

“It all depends on the player.”

Pelupessy started his career with FC Twente before moving to Heracles in 2014. The Dutchman established himself as a key figure in their midfield, clocking up 119 appearances.

Pelupessy, who will wear squad number 32, said: “I am delighted to be here. This is a fantastic opportunity for me at Sheffield Wednesday and I can’t wait to get started.”

