Sheffield Wednesday: Owls’ captain makes rallying cry ahead of crucial Preston clash

Wednesday skipper Tom Lees says the spirit of the team should not be called into question.

The Owls are in a wretched run having won just once in the past ten games.

Owls pair of skipper Tom Lees and Jordan Thorniley at the final whistle.....Pic Steve Ellis

Lees says the players continue to put in the hard yards and has made a rallying cry ahead of the crucial visit of Preston tomorrow.

"I have no doubt at Swansea (Last week) that every player on the pitch gave their absolute maximum," Lees said.

"Anyone who says any differently, especially this season, I don’t think it’s true.

"I know what I hear and see, and it’s never a case of not giving our maximum.

"I just think at times we have not been good enough.

"Not in terms of effort, in terms of skill and quality, and just how good we are.

"Against Preston I can guarantee there will be 100 per cent effort and application, and we need to do better.

"Against Swansea we were good, we weren’t great because we didn’t dominate the game, but we stuck to it and withstood a lot of pressure.

"But we can’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot.

"We have to get a positive result - it’s been far too long without one."

Wednesday remain without influential midfielder Barry Bannan, who is suspended.