Sheffield Wednesday: Owls can build on derby performance says new boss Jos

New Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay believes their hard-fought draw with Sheffield United gives them a platform to build on over the coming weeks.

Luhukay, who switched to a three-man defence for his first match as manager of the Owls, was happy with their performance against the high-flying Blades.

The Dutchman said: “It’s the first step to get to a better situation for the team.

“I’ve enjoyed working with the players in the last few days. They have been 100 per cent focused for my ideas.

“I think it is a good start and a base to build on.

“It was very important not to concede. The team were very focused and concentrated a lot and I’m very happy with that.”

In front of over 31,000 at Bramall Lane, Wednesday nearly claimed a late winner but Simon Moore produced an excellent save to tip over Adam Reach’s fierce long range strike.

Luhukay, who handed a debut to youngster Sean Clare late on, said he enjoyed sampling the Steel City derby, saying: “The atmosphere and passion, you live for it in football. I liked the atmosphere very much.”

Glenn Loovens was given his marching orders in the second half and he will serve an automatic two-match ban. It was the Owls’ captain’s second red card in the space of three months. He was also dismissed at Derby County.

Luhukay added: “I’m proud of the character the team showed in the last 20 minutes or so when we were down to 10 men.”

“The mentality and the spirit was there which gives me a good feeling for the game next week.”

Next up for the Owls is a third round FA Cup replay with Carlisle United.

On their lengthy injury list, Luhukay said: “All the injured players are a long way now. I cannot say there will be more players back in the next game.”