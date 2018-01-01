Sheffield Wednesday: Owls bring in former Charlton Athletic chief executive Katrien Meire

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday have today appointed Katrien Meire as their new chief executive officer.

Meire boasts a wealth of experience, having previously worked at Belgium outfit Standard Liege and Charlton Athletic.

Meire, a Football Association council member, stepped down as a director and CEO at Charlton at the end of last year.

She said: “I am so pleased to take up the position of CEO at Sheffield Wednesday.

“This is a massive challenge at a massive club and I am looking forward to beginning this journey.

“The chairman has very exciting plans for the club in the short and long term, and I bought into his vision immediately.

“The size of the club and fan base at Hillsborough is renowned in the football world, which were key factors in my decision to join.”

The Owls had been without a chief executive since Paul Aldridge's departure at the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri added: “I would officially like to welcome Katrien to Sheffield Wednesday.

“Katrien’s appointment is a key development for our club and one which I am delighted to make.

“I have said for some time that I would only appoint a CEO should the right person fit my specification to lead the structure of Sheffield Wednesday on a day to day basis.

“I am 100 per cent convinced I have found that person in Katrien and I am delighted to confirm her appointment.”

