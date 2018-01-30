Sheffield Wednesday: Owls boss welcomes keeper competition

It is frightening the strength in depth and quality Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay has in the goalkeeping department.

It is an area of the team where the Owls have been well-stocked for some time.

Number one Keiren Westwood has consistently performed at a high standard since moving to Hillsborough and proven why he is one of the best shot-stoppers outside of the Premier League.

And Wednesday also have two young, talented goalkeepers on their books in academy graduates Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson.

The groin injury Westwood suffered in mid-December presented Wildsmith and Dawson with opportunities to impress at first-team level - and the pair have seized their chances.

Aside from the error he made for Middlesbrough’s opening goal last month, Wildsmith has blossomed in the Championship, starting their last seven fixtures. The lifelong Owls supporters has grown in confidence and stature.

As for Dawson, he has also looked the part since returning from a short loan spell at Chesterfield. He has started their two FA Cup home wins over Carlisle United and Chesterfield.

The fight for a starting berth is poised to intensify over the coming weeks as Westwood has resumed first-team training. The 33-year-old was due to take part in his fourth full training session yesterday, with Luhukay admitting he is heading in a “good direction”.

But the Dutchman is happy to have an embarrassment of riches in goal as Wednesday look to climb away from the lower reaches of the table.

“It is a very positive situation,” stressed Luhukay. “I think we have three fantastic goalkeepers.

“I can’t speak about Keiren as he hasn’t been able to play because of injury. I have learned about Keiren’s quality in training and of course I have heard he’s a very good goalkeeper for us so I’m happy with that.

“We have seen Joe [Wildsmith] play very well in the Championship in the games against Sheffield United and Cardiff.

“We have seen Cammy [Cameron Dawson] play well against Carlisle and Reading.

“I think we have three very good goalkeepers so they make the decision for me not easy but, in the end, I’m happy we have them.”

Luhukay deserves plenty of credit for tightening the Owls up defensively. He has instilled organisation and discipline in the team, culminating in Wednesday conceding just once in his four matches at the helm.

He said: “When I came in, I said the team did not have a lot of confidence. They gave a lot of goals away. It (the defence) was the first step in stability and I think now after three weeks and four games that we have more confidence and trust in each other.

“The mentality and character the players have shown is very positive. We have a base now so we must now make the next steps.”

Luhukay, who has not ruled out the possibility of adding to his squad before tomorrow’s 11pm transfer deadline, believes Friday’s 3-1 win over Reading was another step in the right direction.

“We had the chances against Cardiff but we forgot to score and last Friday the efficiency was very high,” said Luhukay, who also has Barry Bannan (hip) back in full training. “We had four chances and scored three goals.

“It was very positive but you can’t rest on what we saw last Friday. It is in the past and Middlesbrough is in the next game.

“This team is going in a good direction. It makes me happy to work with the squad and we hope for a better future.”

