Sheffield Wednesday: Owls boss Jos Luhukay on the chances of Adam Reach facing Millwall

Key man Adam Reach could make a quickfire comeback for Sheffield Wednesday as they bid for their first Championship win of the season tomorrow.

Reach limped out of the warm-up at Griffin Park on Sunday after picking up a knee injury and sat out the 2-0 defeat against unbeaten Brentford.

Adam Reach scored against Sunderland last week

But the Owls, who have one point from their opening three league games, are hoping the attacking midfielder will recover in time to face Millwall at Hillsborough.

The 25-year-old has started the season in fine form and is being assessed today at the club's Middlewood training complex before a decision is made.

"We have training later today and we must see if Adam can be 100 per cent in that," said manager Jos Luhukay this morning. "I think he is a possibility for tomorrow.

"We must wait until after training. I will know then if he is fit enough to play."

One player definitely ruled out tomorrow is centre-half Joost van Aken who will almso miss Saturday's home clash with Ipswich Town.

The defender suffered ankle damage in last Thursday's 2-0 Carabao Cup triumph at League One Sunderland and Wednesday will know the full extent of the injury in the next few hours.

"We are waiting today for the result from yesterday's scan," Luhukay added. "He is definitely not available for tomorrow and Saturday."

