Sheffield Wednesday: Owls boss accepts fans’ frustration at poor form

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal says he understands the fans’ frustration following the Owls’ six-match winless run.

Boos greeted the Wednesday players at the end of Friday’s home defeat to Championship high fliers Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Carvalhal, who was without nine senior players due to injury, said: “The boos are normal at the end when you don’t win. We have some problems preparing the team. I’m doing my work the best that I know.

“I’m here two and a half seasons, my teams were regular in the positions between four to eight. We’ve dropped a little because we’ve lost five or six players.”

The pressure is mounting on Carvalhal, with his underperforming team having collected a meagre four points out of the last 18 on offer.

But the genial Portuguese boss is adamant he retains the full backing of owner Dejphon Chansiri, describing their relationship as “fantastic”.

“I have a good relationship with the chairman; the confidence in me is the same,” stressed Carvalhal, who is keeping his fingers crossed full-back Jack Hunt will resume first-team training this week following a spell on the sidelines.

Carvalhal has shrugged off the speculation surrounding his future, claiming Wednesday’s results will pick up when their injury situation improves. A number of key players missed the Wolves loss, including Keiren Westwood, Barry Bannan, Sam Hutchinson, George Boyd and Fernando Forestieri.

Carvalhal said: “I was very happy with the players performance (against Wolves) and we must give confidence to them. We are in a good way, understanding that during the weeks we will recover more. The internal competition will be more high. We will be better in the future.”

