Sheffield Wednesday: Owls are reaping the benefits of Jos Luhukay’s back-to-basics approach, believes Morgan Fox

Don’t dwell on the past. Focus on the future.

That has been manager Jos Luhukay’s message to Sheffield Wednesday’s squad since taking over the reins, according to left-sided player Morgan Fox.

Owls manager Jos Luhukay

It has been a wretched campaign for the Owls, who are 17th in the Championship and just seven points above relegation zone.

But Luhukay, a left-field appointment to succeed Carlos Carvalhal on January 5, has wasted no time in tactically tinkering with the team, changing their formation from a 4-4-2 system to 3-5-2.

Under Luhukay, the Owls have adopted a back-to-basics approach, keeping two clean sheets on the bounce against Sheffield United and League Two side Carlisle United in the FA Cup.

Fox told The Star: “The performances are getting back close to where we want them to be. As a defender, you can’t ask anymore than two clean sheets in a row.

“I think we have to take each game as it comes and Jos has said to us. His message to the team has been to forget about the past and concentrate on the future. We have to focus on the next game now which is Cardiff at home.

“It will be tough. Cardiff had a good result last weekend and they are doing really well. They will be coming here to win so it is up to us to stop them.”

Luhukay has deployed Fox as a left wing-back in Wednesday’s last two fixtures.

“It is not massively different (to left-back),” he said. “I can’t say I have done it anywhere else but a lot of teams seem to be playing with that formation.

“I like the fact it gives me the opportunity to get forward more. I want to get crosses into the box but at the same time it is hard work getting back as you still need to do your defensive duties.

“But for us, I think it’s just a case of knowing what we are doing when we are in that formation and having a plan and going forward with it.”

The former Charlton Athletic player admits he has struggled for consistency this term.

“My form has been a bit up and down, similar to the team, really,” admitted Fox, who has featured 18 times in all competitions.

“It is hard to get some momentum going when there are so many changes throughout the side.

“But this is the best run that I have had in the team since coming to the club and I just want to carry on enjoying my football.”

Luhukay has been putting the players through their paces. He has added more double sessions into their weekly training programme and extra team meetings where the emphasis is on video analyst work.

Fox said: “Jos has been good. It has been tough with the games that we have had so he’s not had loads of time to change a lot.

“But what we have worked on, we have worked on thoroughly and had lots of meetings off the field which is good. Everyone is different and has their own way of doing things. Jos’s methods are different and will take some getting used to but the boys are doing well.”

Goals either side of half-time from Marco Matias and Atdhe Nuhiu eased the Owls past Carlisle and into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

“It was a good, professional performance,” said Fox. “It was tough in the conditions with the snow to see at times but I thought we played well and did what we had to do.

“It was a good result and important to get a win under our belts.

“It’s two clean sheets in a row now which is gives us something to build on.”

