Sheffield Wednesday: Owls are ‘not planning on selling any players’ in January transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday have ruled out the possibility of cashing in on any of their star players in the January transfer window.

Keiren Westwood, Tom Lees, Barry Bannan, Fernando Forestieri and Gary Hooper all have their admirers in the Premier League and the Championship. In recent years, the Owls have received big offers for some of those players but chairman Dejphon Chansiri has knocked them back.

And Wednesday chief Carlos Carvalhal insists the club intend to keep hold of their prized assets as they bid to finish in the top-six for the third year on the bounce.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Carvalhal, who’s side visit struggling Reading tomorrow, told The Star: “We are not planning on selling any players. You never know in the market (what can happen) but we are not planning on selling anyone.”

The transfer market reopens on New Year’s Day and runs until January 31 and Carvalhal has indicated there could be incomings.

“We will see which players we can achieve in January,” he said. “We are happy with our players.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“Let’s see if we can do something but we don’t have the budget to spend money and the chairman has been very clear (on this).

“But it doesn’t mean that we can’t do anything in a clever way to try and achieve something.

“If we do something, it will be little things.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter