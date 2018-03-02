Sheffield Wednesday: Owls ace wants longer stay for George Hirst

Cameron Dawson says he is desperate to see fellow Sheffield Wednesday Academy graduate George Hirst remain at the club beyond the end of the season.

The chances of that happening looked highly unlikely just a couple of weeks ago with the young striker frozen out at Hillsborough due to a disagreement over a new deal, with his current contract set to expire in the summer.

But after a softening of stance from both sides of the argument, Hirst has been welcomed back into the fold and made his first appearance for the Owls at any age level last week when turning out for the Under 23s in a defeat at Leeds United.

The 19-year-old scored in that game and Dawson admitted he was delighted to see Hirst back in action.

And he wants to see him in the blue and white of Wednesday for years to come.

“He has got bundles of talent,” Dawson said. “He has raw pace and power.

“It’s great to see him playing football again.

“He’s obviously had a tough time in the last year or so.

“It’s not for me to comment on what has gone on but he played and scored last week, which is great for him.

“Hopefully he will carry on doing well and he can sort something out with the club and he can be here long-term.”

Buzz has been growing over the last few years regarding Hirst, particularly last season when he netted 40 goals for the Owls at U23 and U18 level as well as England age groups.

So far he has made only two substitute appearances for the Wednesday senior side.

Owls boss Jos Luhukay has hinted Hirst could add to that tally before the end of the season but suggests that will be some way off.

“He’s now for us an option,” Luhukay said of Hirst.

“He’s not played any games over seven or eight months. Only training.

“We must give it time and be patience and we will see what the future brings us.”