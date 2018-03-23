Sheffield Wednesday: Owls ace urges players and supporters to get Hillsborough rocking again

Sam Hutchinson is on a mission to get Hillsborough rocking again – but admits it is down to Sheffield Wednesday’s players to ignite the atmosphere.

Poor results and performances in S6 have resulted in a noticeable drop in atmosphere on matchdays, with grumbles growing more audible as the season has worn on.

Hutchinson says he has sympathy with supporters that have not been happy in recent months.

But he says the raucous nature of the away following to Leeds United last weekend shows how important vocal fans can be for the side.

“We need to put a bit of pride back in the team,” Hutchinson said.

“The players inevitably are going to get a load of stick but other stuff has gone on

“Sometimes it’s difficult for the players because they are going out every week and they’re getting hammered by the fans and it’s not nice.

“Hopefully the more players that get fit and in and around it and we get the atmosphere at Hillsborough right again we get the fans behind us.

“They are massive for us. You saw them at Elland Road – they were louder than the Leeds fans. It was brilliant.

“But that comes from us giving 100 per cent.”

Barry Bannan featured for 70 minutes as the Owls’ U23 earned a 1-0 win at their Burnley counterparts yesterday with Ashley Baker grabbing the goal.