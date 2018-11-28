Sheffield Wednesday: Our player ratings from the 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers
Sheffield Wednesday sealed a much-needed and long-awaited win on Tuesday night. Here are our player ratings.
Tom Lees was the match-winner for Sheffield Wednesday as they beat Bolton Wanderers 1-0 last night. But who caught the eye for Jos Luhukay's men?
1. Cameron Dawson
Had to be alert to keep out Ameobi's rasping effort in the first half. Will be delighted to finally get first clean sheet at S6 - 6
other
2. Ash Baker
Young full-back coped pretty well against the more experienced Yanic Wildschut. Again struggled going forward - 6
other
3. Michael Hector
Much more composed after Saturday's error-prone performance against Derby. Partnered Lees well at the back - 6
other
4. Jordan Thorniley
Returned to the side and was superb at full-back. More than played his part in the much-needed shut-out - 7
other
View more