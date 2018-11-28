Tom Leeswas the match-winner for Sheffield Wednesdayas they beat Bolton Wanderers1-0last night. But who caught the eye for Jos Luhukay'smen?

Sheffield Wednesday: Our player ratings from the 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers

Sheffield Wednesday sealed a much-needed and long-awaited win on Tuesday night. Here are our player ratings.

Tom Lees was the match-winner for Sheffield Wednesday as they beat Bolton Wanderers 1-0 last night. But who caught the eye for Jos Luhukay's men?

Had to be alert to keep out Ameobi's rasping effort in the first half. Will be delighted to finally get first clean sheet at S6 - 6

1. Cameron Dawson

Young full-back coped pretty well against the more experienced Yanic Wildschut. Again struggled going forward - 6

2. Ash Baker

Much more composed after Saturday's error-prone performance against Derby. Partnered Lees well at the back - 6

3. Michael Hector

Returned to the side and was superb at full-back. More than played his part in the much-needed shut-out - 7

4. Jordan Thorniley

Returned to the side and was superb at full-back. More than played his part in the much-needed shut-out - 7
