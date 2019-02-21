Sheffield Wednesday opposition view: Swansea City’s star man, one to watch and score prediction

Sheffield Wednesday host Swansea City at Hillsborough in this weekend’s Championship clash, but what do Wednesdayites need to know about Graham Potter’s side and who should they look out for?

The Star spoke to Guto Llewelyn of Swansea City podcast The Jack Cast to get the lowdown...

Steve Bruce and Graham Potter

What can Sheffield Wednesday expect from Swansea?

Swansea's results and to a lesser extent their performances have been inconsistent this season but Wednesday can expect a young side with plenty of energy, at times slightly naive but always trying to play attack-minded and entertaining football.

Who is Swansea's star man?

Our youngest players are our brightest sparks. Oli McBurnie is probably our most important player. He had a very successful loan spell at Barnsley last season and this year has led Swansea's attacks with distinction.

He's always a goal threat but also gets heavily involved in our build-ups. He's got deceptively good feet, is always a handful and importantly, he's the only player in the team with any real aggression. He's very tough to keep quiet.

Are there any key absences in the Swansea team?

Captain Leroy Fer is likely to be out, as is our exciting young centre-back, Joe Rodon. Our first choice left-back Martin Olsson is out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury. We don't have a very deep squad so any injuries in the first team really hit us hard.

One player to watch in the Swansea squad?

Daniel James has attracted a lot of attention after his stunning performance and individual goal against Brentford in the cup last weekend. He's only 21 and came dangerously close to joining Leeds in January.

Thankfully we pulled the plug at the last second, much to our fans' delight, but I'm not sure if we'll be able to keep him beyond the summer. Lightning fast with superb ball control, he never loses possession and has a dangerous low cross to match. His finishing is also improving so Wednesday will have to be at their very best to stop him.

Score prediction?

Wednesday haven't impressed me this season, they're on an unbeaten run at the moment but the sides they've faced of late haven't been particularly good. Having said that our away form isn't sensational so I'll sit on the fence and say 1-1.

You can follow the Jack Cast on Twitter at @TheJackCast and Guto Llewelyn @GutoLlewelyn.