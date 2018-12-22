Sheffield Wednesday: Opposition boss Alex Neil says referee’s performance was “horrific” in Hillsborough loss

Preston North End boss Alex Neil says the club may appeal the red card for Ben Pearson against Sheffield Wednesday.

Midfielder Pearson was shown a straight red for a tackle on Marco Matias in the first half of the Owls' 1-0 win at Hillsborough.

Neil was unhappy with the performance of referee David Coote for what he described as an "horrific" performance from the whistler.

"I'm not sure it was a sending-off to be honest," said Neil.

"I don't think that was the only decision that went against us today.

"I've never commented on referees after a match since I've been in England.

"But I thought some of the decisions today were horrific and the match was stop-start."

"Three players were booked for nothing."

Neil added that North End would look at appealing against the dismissal, with Pearson potentially set to miss the rest of the festive period if it stands.