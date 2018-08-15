Sheffield Wednesday: One reason why Joe Wildsmith believes Carabao Cup can be important to Owls

Joe Wildsmith is targeting cup success tonight in the hope that it will rub off on Sheffield Wednesday's league form.

The Owls have opened their Championship campaign with a defeat at Wigan Athletic and a home draw against Hull City.

In action against Sunderland last season

Goalkeeper Wildsmith, who will make his first start of the season tonight, believes victory at Sunderland in the Carabao Cup first round would be the ideal tonic ahead of Sunday's trip to Brentford.

"Definitely, a cup run could kick-start us in the league," the 22-year-old said. "It has been a tough start.

"We got a point on Saturday, but it would be great to get that winning feeling back and see a bit of positivity about the place.

"Winning matches changes a lot of things. Going in every day after winning a game is completely different than after losing one. There's a buzz around the place. That winning feeling will only benefit the club going forward."

Wildsmith, battling with Cameron Dawson for the No 1 role, has the chance to impress in this evening's Stadium of Light clash which brings a reunion with his former captain at Hillsborough, Glenn Loovens.

Centre-half Loovens, who has been replaced as skipper by Tom Lees, joined the League One Black Cats in pre-season on a two-year deal.

"Glenn left only in the summer and he was a big character in the dressing room," he said. "As a captain, he was great. It will be good to see him again.

"Although Glenn was the dominant one, there was Tom Lees, who I learned a lot from. He had to take over a lot of the time when Glenn wasn't playing. Tom has benefited from that and stepped up.

"I wouldn't say we miss that (Loovens' influence) this season. We have got big personalities in the dressing room. If Tom is not doing it, other people are leading when he's not there."

Jos Luhukay on Joey Pelupessy