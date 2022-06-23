Sheffield Wednesday one ball from Sheffield United derby clash as cup opponents are confirmed

The Owls lost out to Alex Neil’s Mackems in the League One play-offs last season but have been drawn against them in the first round of the Carabao Cup, a match that will be played at Hillsborough on either August 9 or 10.

That draw came after Leicester City’s under-21 side were drawn in Wednesday’s group in the first stage of the EFL Trophy. The two sides will also face Bradford City and Burton Albion in one-off matches.

Wednesday have confirmed the Owls will make the trip to League Two Bradford – Darren Moore’s old club – in the week commencing August 29. Further fixtures are likely to be played at Hillsborough and will be confirmed in due course.

The Carabao Cup draw, broadcast live on Sky Sports, saw Wednesday drawn out the ball after city rivals Sheffield United, who will instead travel to West Bromwich Albion.

The near-miss almost confirmed the first Sheffield derby since a 0-0 draw between the two sides at Bramall Lane in March 2019.

Last season Wednesday were defeated in the first round of the Carabao Cup on penalties after a goalless draw with Huddersfield Town was played in front of supporters at S6 for the first time in over 17 months.