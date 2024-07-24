Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday are deep into their preseason tour in Germany and Austria, and our Owls writers are over there covering the club.

There has been plenty going on over in Europe, with Wednesday having played on preseason friendly and then spent days preparing for the next one, on Friday, and amongst all that there is work being done off the field to continue bolstering their ranks further.

Only one player has arrived in camp over the last couple of days, and that was young Pierce Charles following the exit of Northern Ireland from the U19 European Championship, and Danny Röhl will no doubt be disappointed to see Ian Poveda on his way to Sunderland after the Owls’ had made efforts to get him back this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...