Sheffield Wednesday on tour: Watch Danny Röhl's thoughts as our Owls writers talk Ian Poveda and more
There has been plenty going on over in Europe, with Wednesday having played on preseason friendly and then spent days preparing for the next one, on Friday, and amongst all that there is work being done off the field to continue bolstering their ranks further.
Only one player has arrived in camp over the last couple of days, and that was young Pierce Charles following the exit of Northern Ireland from the U19 European Championship, and Danny Röhl will no doubt be disappointed to see Ian Poveda on his way to Sunderland after the Owls’ had made efforts to get him back this season.
In the latest episode of our video diary you can hear from Röhl, Di’Shon Bernard, Nathaniel Chalobah and Max Lowe - as well as ourselves - to discuss all the latest at Hillsborough and from their final preseason camp, with a short clip at the top of the page and the full episode available by following this link here:
