Sheffield Wednesday on tour: Transfer latest and camp updates in episode two

The Star were invited into Sheffield Wednesday’s inner sanctum on Monday, attending a media day at their training base in Germany.

After arriving in Austria over the weekend, Joe Crann and Alex Miller were lucky enough to attend the Owls’ preseason fixture against RB Salzburg, a game that - despite ending in defeat - seems to have ticked a lot of boxes in Danny Röhl’s preparation for the season ahead.

Now, though, they really get down to business as Röhl and his technical team put the group through their paces with a mixture of double sessions, gym work and plenty of tactical conversations before their camp culminates with a fixture against Werder Bremen back in Austria on Friday afternoon.

