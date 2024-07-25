Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday’s final preseason game in Austria is almost upon us, and our Owls writers will be on hand to bring you all the latest.

Joe and Alex arrived in Zell am Ziller this afternoon ahead of the clash with German outfit, Werder Bremen, tomorrow afternoon, with that fixture set to get underway at 2pm local time.

There have already been Wednesdayites spotted around town - some who’ve driven a long way to be here - and there are also plenty of German fans who have made the trip in order to be at Parkstadion for the anticipated outing that will consist of four 30 minute quarters.

