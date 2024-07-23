Sheffield Wednesday on tour: Danny Röhl's thoughts, new deals and a beautiful venue
On Monday they were invited into the Owls’ preseason camp where they spent an hour chatting to Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, as well as interviewing Max Lowe, Di’Shon Bernard and Nathaniel Chalobah - you can find snippets over on our Daily Motion channel, and more is coming on our website.
In today’s edition of our Crann and Miller in Germany tour we headed out to probably the loveliest location we’ll ever record from as we grabbed some lunch by the side of Wössener See, and there the fellas discussed their chat with Röhl, potential player movements going forward, and the importance of Bernard’s new contract at S6.
Check out episode three at the top of the page to get your Owls fix for the day:
