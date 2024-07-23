Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Out Sheffield Wednesday writers, Joe Crann and Alex Miller, have got plenty of content coming your way this week...

On Monday they were invited into the Owls’ preseason camp where they spent an hour chatting to Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, as well as interviewing Max Lowe, Di’Shon Bernard and Nathaniel Chalobah - you can find snippets over on our Daily Motion channel, and more is coming on our website.

In today’s edition of our Crann and Miller in Germany tour we headed out to probably the loveliest location we’ll ever record from as we grabbed some lunch by the side of Wössener See, and there the fellas discussed their chat with Röhl, potential player movements going forward, and the importance of Bernard’s new contract at S6.

