The Owls sit top of the League One table after four matches and have made 13 new signings in what has been the biggest squad turnover in a generation.

And while Moore stopped well short of suggesting supporters could expect more business, he admitted the club continue in their search for new faces.

Asked whether there had been any change in the club’s transfer situation, Moore said: “Not at the moment, there’s nothing really to signal or get too excited about. All we’re excited about is the game this weekend.

“There’s a lot been said about it [the transfer window], but because we’ve done a lot of our business, at the minute things are quiet.

“Are we looking? Yes, we may be looking at one or two more but again at the moment there is nothing imminent that I can report on.

“We’re actively looking, but that’s where it is at the moment. Our thoughts and intentions are on integrating our new players into the football club and into a system, getting that cohesion.

“We’re pleased with the business we’ve done we’re pleased with the games, but I’m not satisfied as there is so much more from us to come.”

Among the players linked with a possible move to Wednesday has been former Cardiff City and Middlesbrough attacker Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

As revealed by The Star, the bustling 29-year-old is a player of interest to Moore and could emerge as a possible replacement for Andre Green, who left the club last week.

Moore refused to be drawn on the speculation and said: “There have been so many names that have been put to us and there are so many other names that I thought you’d be putting to us that haven’t.