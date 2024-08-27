Sheffield Wednesday on brink of new signing as Premier League man spotted
The Star reported earlier this month that the 20-year-old was a target for the Owls as Danny Röhl looks to add new signings to his ranks for the 2024/25 campaign, and his current manager, Russell Martin, appeared to confirm that he was Hillsborough-bound.
That was last week, though, and up until now there has been no official word on Charles’ situation – but this publication now understands that he’s on the brink of moving to S6 on loan after he was spotted in Sheffield in order to complete his switch.
Wednesday have made 10 signings so far this summer, with the most recent being Iké Ugbo after he came on board from Troyes in France, but Röhl is eager to add more before Friday night’s transfer deadline at 11pm. Should Charles complete his move as expected then he will be a welcome addition to their midfield options.
Charles played 38 times across all competitions for Southampton last summer as he played his part in their promotion back to the Premier League, and he has also become a regular for his national team since leaving Manchester City in search of more regular first team opportunities.
Now he’ll be looking to make his mark in South Yorkshire before returning to the south coast at the end of the campaign, with a view to kicking on with the Saints next season.
