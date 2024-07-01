Sheffield Wednesday close in on new attacking signing as deal draws near
The Owls’ interest in the 22-year-old attacker was first reported by Sport.pl in his home country, and The Star went on to receive information that they were indeed trying to get a deal done that would see him make the switch to South Yorkshire.
Now, on the back of Jamal Lowe becoming the club’s fifth new arrival on Sunday, it’s understood that things are moving apace to make sure that Kobacki joins him on the list of incomings in S6. It’s thought that a medical has been booked in ahead of his proposed move from Arka Gdynia in the Polish second division, however things have not yet been finalised.
Barring any late snags it’s thought that Kobacki could be announced in the next couple of days, with Wednesday having seemingly agreed terms with his current club as the youth international looks to make his second venture outside of Poland - his first being a stint with Serie A outfit, Atalanta, between 2021 and 2022.
Danny Röhl is very pleased with the business that the club has managed to do so far, bringing in the likes of Ben Hamer, Max Lowe, Svante Ingelsson and Yan Valery on top of the aforementioned Lowe, and after getting 23 goals and assists across all competitions in 2023/24 there will certainly be an air of excitement that follows Kobacki’s arrival should the Owls get things over the line.
Wednesday returned to Middlewood Road over the weekend to begin testing ahead of their preseason camps in England and Germany, and Röhl will be desperate to get further new faces in as soon as possible in preparation for another tough campaign in the Championship.
