Sheffield Wednesday offer update on Harlee Dean fitness - could defender make semi-final squad?

Loanee defender Harlee Dean missed out on the matchday squad for the rampant 4-1 win over Portsmouth in a continuation of his comeback from a calf issue that last saw him step out on a field of play a fortnight ago.

A back three of Jordan Storey, Sam Hutchinson and Liam Palmer bounced back from a nervy start to see the Owls to a handsome win at Hillsborough.

And with Dominic Iorfa and Ciaran Brennan out injured, Dean and Chey Dunkley are the next men in line should Moore decide any change is needed in defence.

Owls Harlee Dean Pic Steve Ellis

The former Birmingham City captain has performed well when available for Wednesday and has spoken about the possibility of joining the club when he becomes available for a free transfer in the summer.

And heading into the play-off semis, Moore reported Dean will be closely monitored by the Owls medical team but could feature.

“Harlee is fine. We just felt he wasn't quite ready,” he said.

“As the days go by, he is getting better and better. We will see how he is for Friday. It will be another opportunity for him to stake a claim.”