Sheffield Wednesday will discover the fate of Marvin Johnson’s regarding the charge laid against him by the Football Association this afternoon.

The Owls wingback faces a potential suspension after he was accused of ‘improper and/or violent conduct’ by the FA, and Darren Moore revealed previously that they were going to be lodging an appeal against it.

Now, with Wednesday going up against Charlton Athletic tomorrow afternoon, their manager has confirmed that they’ll find out whether they will have to do without Johnson in a few hours' time.

“We’re going to find out this afternoon,” Moore told the media. “And as soon as we know we’ll let you know. When you log an appeal you have to be hopeful, but we’ll have to see what happens.”

Meanwhile, when asked about the criticism of match officials this season, he defended them – saying that he understands how tough it is for them, and reiterated the fact that they’ll soon be meeting with Professional Game Match Officials Board chief, Howard Webb.

Moore said, “I always think it’s difficult with the referees, there is more scrutiny on the game and on the officials. They’re having to make a split decision at a second’s notice - I understand the difficulties, and I’m one of the manager that will lend my support.

“We're catching up with Howard at a later date to bridge that gap to try and help one another.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Marvin Johnson was charged with 'improper and/or violent conduct' by the FA. (Steve Ellis)

Similar incidents to Johnson's at Ipswich Town – the cause of the charge – have resulted in a three-game ban, and if found guilty then he could potentially face a similar period out.

