Sheffield Wednesday 'not nervous' as popular figure eyes patience

Sheffield Wednesday defender Pol Valentin has reiterated the need for patience as the Owls look to break out of their pre-break form funk against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Danny Röhl’s Sheffield Wednesday are in the midst of a two-week sit-out from match action thanks to the international break, with plenty having been said on the need for new players and new tactical tweaks to be given time to bed into life at S6. A run of three consecutive league defeats saw the Owls go without scoring heading into the break. Röhl admitted he was still looking for the right formula in what he wanted to achieve with the side.

It leaves open the possibility of changes in Wednesday’s preferred line-up. Figures such as Pol Valentin, sidelined for much of the Championship season so far by the arrival of Yan Valery, will have been hoping to impress at Middlewood Road. Valery pulled out of involvement with Tunisia after sustaining a calf issue.

Spaniard Valentin scored his first Owls goal in a 5-1 Carabao Cup win at Grimsby Town late last month and believes patience is required while new faces settle in. With the transfer activity undertaken during the summer, he followed others within the camp in maintaining that the squad is of a higher quality than before. Patience, he suggested, will be something of a virtue.

Speaking to The Star ahead of their last-time-out defeat at Millwall, Valentin said: “The pre-season is one of the toughest pre-seasons I have had. It is a little bit different because in Spain it is about running a little bit less. It is different, but we are doing the same things from last season and are trying to improve little things.

“We have new, better players and always when you have new players you must teach them new things. We need time, we know it, we are not nervous and we have played some good teams. We showed against Plymouth what we can do and we must keep going and showing that.”