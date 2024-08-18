Sheffield Wednesday not in Disneyland as reality check offers learning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday were served a fast reminder of the rough-and-tumble nature of the Championship over the weekend as they saw their 4-0 opening day win over Plymouth Argyle reversed at Sunderland.

The Owls started the game well but saw momentum shift when they conceded after 11 minutes. From there, the home side grappled control of the game, with Wednesday manager Danny Röhl picking out technical reasons for the defeat.

The nature of their rampant Pilgrims win on opening weekend, which was quickly followed up by a Carabao Cup win at Hull City, saw fan expectations rise and the euphoria of what has been seen as a hugely successful summer continue. Speaking after their 4-0 defeat at Sunderland, Röhl encouraged the desire for those internal and external at the club to remain on an even keel in the event of wins or defeats.

The German boss has his eye set on the longer-term goals set out at S6 and his belief in a process they are working through. Asked by The Star whether he felt the reality check of a heavy defeat so early in the season could work in their favour in the long-term, Röhl said: “I think a defeat is never good, but I know what you mean.

“For me it is clear, after the win against Plymouth I was not in Disneyland and dreaming for more. I was in reality and today I am in reality. What I want to do with my team looks good in the last days, today we did not really come into the game and what we wanted to do.

“This (the defeat) is also because of our opponent, and we should never forget we always have an opponent who will try good things with good players. They did well today and for us it is still about learning, learning, learning, improve. On Tuesday we start to prepare ourselves for Leeds. I want to see a team that is again nasty and able to be competitive with a strong Leeds, we will try it again.”

Wednesday struggled to play through the lines as Sunderland pressed them diligently. Röhl wanted to see them play over Sunderland’s press more readily but was philosophical about the defeat, looking ahead to the welcoming of Leeds on Friday evening.

”Today we played too much into the six position,” he said. “We know they are man to man press, especially in this position. From us, all the dangerous actions we from where we played behind instead of in front and this was a clear message in the match plan, where we want to attack them. They (Sunderland) did well, we can learn from this game, we have to learn from this game. When you win games it is always easy to have togetherness but it's also about staying together, taking the right things from the defeat and going forward.”