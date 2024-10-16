‘Blows players away’ – Praise for Sheffield Wednesday star and footage shows huge talent
Michael O’Neill’s side ran out as 5-0 winners over Bulgaria in a dominant display, and both Pierce and Shea Charles were handed starting berths at Windsor Park on the back of their outings against Belarus.
The former managed to make it two clean sheets in a row as he put in a fine performance between the sticks, however it was his passing range that really caught the eye, and you can see one in particular that stuck out below:
Meanwhile, the latter was a star performer in the heart of midfield, and he came in for praise from his international boss – who hinted that his time at Hillsborough is also helping.
Speaking about the midfielder, O’Neill said, "I thought Shea was outstanding, I have to say. Out of possession, the amount of balls he recovered and won from being second favourite. And then to use the ball the way he does.
"Shea was always a player we looked to build up passing, but his ability now to carry the ball from midfield. At this level, he looks so comfortable. He is 20 years of age and playing against (Georgi) Kostadinov who has 45 international caps.
"Shea blows players away at times. I think regular game time at club level is the thing that Shea has been lacking, and he gets that at international level. He knows he will play with us and have a lot of responsibility, and he loves it. It fuels him and he takes it in his stride. He is a massive player for us."
