Sheffield Wednesday’s North Stand will be open against Stoke City following ‘constructive cooperation between the club and the council’.

Lots has been said about the biggest stand at Hillsborough stadium in recent weeks, with confirmation of a Prohibition Notice from the Sheffield City Council sparking widespread uncertainty over the safety of it, and whether it would be available to use for the Owls’ first home game of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Star previously reported that the club had committed to doing the work, but as the Potters game drew closer it seemed to be looking increasingly unlikely that things would be done in time. Those concerns now appear to have been appeased, with the SCC insisting that safety is the ‘highest priority’ after they gave clearance for it to be opened up this coming weekend.

A statement from the club tonight read, “Sheffield Wednesday are pleased to announce that Sheffield City Council has lifted the Prohibition Notice previously in place for the North Stand at Hillsborough. This outcome follows constructive cooperation between the Club and the Council and receipt of the necessary professional safety assurances to allow for the reopening of the North Stand. With the notice lifted, normal operations at Hillsborough will resume, allowing supporters to return to all stands.

Meanwhile, Cllr Joe Otten, Chair of the Environmental Services and Regulation Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council said, “Safety remains the Council’s highest priority, and we will continue to work closely with Sheffield Wednesday Football Club to ensure that Hillsborough remains a safe and welcoming venue for all.”

The club went on to add, “With normal operations now confirmed as being in place, full details on Season Tickets and match tickets for Saturday’s Championship fixture with Stoke will be announced on Thursday.

“In the meantime, we apologise sincerely to our supporters for the uncertainty regarding this situation, and thank you all for your patience and understanding.”

