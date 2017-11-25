Sheffield Wednesday: ‘Nobody can question Owls character’

Top goalkeeper Keiren Westwood says the Owls are “desperate” to be involved in the Championship promotion shake-up for the third year on the spin.

Carlos Carvalhal’s men, who have reached the play-offs in each of the last two campaigns, are currently 11th in the rankings and have flattered to deceive at times.

Keiren Westwood has kept 50 clean sheets since moving to Hillsborough in July 2014

But despite their patchy performances, Wednesday remain only four points off the play-off positions and substitute Atdhe Nuhiu’s header deep into added on time earned them a draw at Ipswich Town in midweek. The result stretched their unbeaten run to five matches ahead of today’s trip to lowly Reading.

Westwood, the Owls number one, told The Star: “You can’t question anyone’s character in the side. We are all desperate to do well.

“We were lucky to get a point at Ipswich the other night but we showed great character to keep going. We changed formation a little bit and went more attacking. The lads’ heads didn’t drop and we managed to get a hard-earned point.

“We got something out of the game which we possibly didn’t deserve and we have to build on that now.

“We know Reading will be another tough game. They have had extra day on us so we need to recover right and make sure we are ready to go which I’m sure we will do.”

Nuhiu is likely to be involved in some capacity at the Madejski Stadium after ending his barren run in front of goal. The Kosovo international had gone 43 matches without finding the back of the net.

“I was delighted for Atdhe that he came up with the goods,” said Westwood, who recently racked up his 50th clean sheet of his Wednesday career.

“He’s been on the periphery but he came on at Ipswich, showed his strengths and got us a goal.

“This is my fourth season here now and Atdhe has been here in that time with me. He’s a good mate like all the boys are.

“Atdhe has been in and out (of the team) but when he has come on he has been a big handful.”

