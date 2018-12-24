Sheffield Wednesday: “No team in the Championship is perfect” says Owls’ captain Tom Lees

Wednesday skipper Tom Lees says Middlesbrough are far from the finished article.

Boro, who the Owls visit on Boxing Day, are fourth in the table but last Saturday's win over Reading was their first victory in six games.

Lees says Tony Pulis' side should not be feared and that their recent drought is systematic of the Championship.

"No team in this division is perfect," said Lees ahead of the trip to Teeside.

"No team is running away with it, without flaws.

"Look at all the sides, they have all gone through little dips, and Middlesbrough have shown that recently.

"But I am sure they will be organised and hard to beat.

"When you have confidence and momentum, it’s hard to stop teams. We have seen that with Norwich and Leeds.

"But it’s consistency - everybody goes through these little spells."

The sides last met in October when Lees' error proved costly and Boro ran out 2-1 winners at Hillsborough.

Lees added: "We saw at our place that they are a good side. But I thought for a lot of that game we played really well and were pretty much in control.

"You know they are not going concede many goals so have to take your chances when they come along.

"Unfortunately, like myself, I made a mistake last time and when you gift a goal you can’t afford to do that.

"But for large periods of that game we played really well, so have to take that into Boxing Day.

"We can be good enough to match them, and take that memory with us."