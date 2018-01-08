Sheffield Wednesday: No pressure on Owls boss Jos Luhukay ahead of Steel City derby

Have your say

Now we know who he is we’ll be finding out what he’s made of.

By 9.30-ish on Friday night Sheffield Wednesday fans will have a better idea of what Jos Luhukay is all about.

Out of football for sixteen months, no experience in English football and he’s walking in to the big derby.

It’s what you might call a baptism of fire.

His resigned, sacked, resigned, sacked, resigned, appointed managerial record since 2002 has echoes of the destinies pattern of Henry VIII’s wives.

And Luhukay will be putting his head on the block on Friday night at Bramall Lane.

There are positives in this.

It’s his first game and he won’t have been in the job a week so it can hardly be his fault if Wednesday lose.

A draw would be decent for any Owls manager at Bramall Lane and if they win he will be annointed true defender of the Wednesday faith.

Not that we’re reading too much into it, obviously.

Luhukay takes over a side that has lost its way but one that has been in the play-offs shake up for the last two seasons and the squad is big and deep.

Good luck to him, he might need it.

*It wasn’t 5-0 in the end, it just felt like it. Smashed in Sydney battered in Brisbane etc etc, England’s cricketers were were second best all winter. We barely won a session in the Ashes series.

Since the end of November waking in the winter dark to another radio-alarm report from the Aussie heat has had few highlights.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan admirably stood by Joe Root and the team saying they didn’t give up as they had in the 5-0 hammering last time in Australia. Small consolation but you’d take Vaughan’s word and to be fair to England it hasn’t felt like a total nightmare.

Not every day anyway.

Jimmy Anderson’s wonderful understatement after the innings defeat on Monday morning sort of summed up the series:

“Them getting above 600 it was always going to be tough for us on a tiring pitch that was spinning more.”

Australia 3-0 up in the series with 600 in the first innings?

For: ‘always going to be tough,‘ read ‘absolutely impossible’.

