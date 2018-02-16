Sheffield Wednesday: No pressure on Owls as they prepare to face former boss Carlos Carvalhal

Defender Tom Lees believes the Owls have nothing to lose when they entertain Carlos Carvalhal’s in-form Swansea City side in the FA Cup.

Wednesday take on the Premier League Swans at Hillsborough tomorrow, kick-off 12:30pm, aiming to book a place in the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in 21 years.

Standing in their way of a place in the last eight is Swansea, who have lost just one of their 11 matches in all competitions since ex-Wednesday boss Carvalhal took charge (W6 D4).

Carvalhal’s two-and-a-half-year Owls spell came to an end on Christmas Eve. He left by mutual consent, joining Swansea just four days later following the sacking of previous boss Paul Clement.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

The Portuguese chief has masterminded a remarkable upturn in Swansea’s fortunes. An unbeaten run of nine matches has seen them climb out of the bottom three and move up to 16th.

While Lees, fit-again following groin surgery, is acutely aware the Swans head into the tie as clear favourites to go through, he sees no reason why Wednesday can’t pull off a shock.

“I think everyone will accept we are underdogs,” he told The Star. “They are probably in the best form of their season.

“Swansea are in the league above us and winning a lot of games at the moment. I’m sure they are full of confidence.

“But in the FA Cup that means nothing. Teams might change things around. The personnel might be different. It could be a whole different game. We have to focus on what we do.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Lees stepped up his recovery from injury by playing an hour of the Owls’ Under-23s fixture at Huddersfield Town on Monday.

He said: “For the likes of myself, staying in the cup has given me a chance to get a few more games in before the end of the season.

“If anything, we have to use the cup as a bit of a momentum builder. If we can get a positive result on Saturday, hopefully we can take that into our next league game.

“It will be good to play against Swansea at the weekend and we will just have to see whether I’m involved or whether it is too early.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter