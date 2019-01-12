Sheffield Wednesday: Nigel Adkins says Hull City were ‘good value’ for win over Owls

Hull City were ‘good value’ for their win in a dominant display over Sheffield Wednesday, according to Championship manager of the month Nigel Adkins.

Hull extended their unbeaten league run to six matches with the win at the KCOM Stadium, and manager Adkins was pleased with his team’s performance against the Owls.

Nigel Adkins

“I thought we were good value for the victory today,” he said.

“All the players contributed which is really really pleasing.

“There was a lot of media attention on Thursday and we have highlighted to the players where we are but focus is the next league game.

“We're in the race but it's one game at a time.

“We have still got to achieve our first objective but at the turn of the year we can look forward to the next half of the season more optimistically.”

Hull’s recent upturn in form has seen them rise from the relegation zone to 10th in the Championship.

Wednesday remain in 16th place following the defeat, and head to Luton Town for their FA Cup third round replay on Tuesday night.