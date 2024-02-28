Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The SID Sports Agency confirmed earlier this month that Dortmund Local Court had admitted the charges brought by the public prosecutor's office against former Borussia Dortmund left-back Schulz. It is reported that Judge Michael Tebbe said that it was ‘about suspicion of grievous bodily harm’ with regards to the proceedings that are set to begin today, February 28. Schulz has previously denied criminal charges against him.

In August 2022, a former girlfriend of Schulz filed a complaint against him for domestic violence. And he has been charged with aggravated assault dating back to 2020 as per the Dortmund public prosecutor's office to German news agency, SID.

It was confirmed last week that Schulz was training with the Owls at Middlewood Road as a free agent after his time with Dortmund was terminated a year before the end of his contract in July 2023. Once a player signed for a reported fee of £21m, he last played professional football in May 2022. In theory, Wednesday would be able to sign the player outside of the transfer window due to his free agent status, though it remains to be seen whether that is a route they wish to go down.

Asked of the status of Wednesday's intentions with Schulz after Saturday's important 2-1 win over Bristol City, Owls boss Danny Röhl did not go into detail beyond telling The Star: "Nico trained good. Now we will see what happens next week and then I can come back and give you the information."

Speaking at the breakout of the news Schulz was training with Wednesday last week, he said: "He is in training with us, he’s a training guest. At the moment it’s just training, and then we’ll see. For me it was more important that I had my team training good - he was a part of the group and that’s it…