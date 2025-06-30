With talks between Sheffield Wednesday and Danny Röhl ongoing amid hopes the saga over his future comes to an end sooner rather than later, the markets are already priced-up and out there. The Owls are in the midst of crisis, with financial issues having ripped the heart out of their pre-season preparations.

The current situation is as perilous as it has been throughout Dejphon Chansiri’s turbulent decade with the club, but the job at Hillsborough is rarely without interest from all manner of bosses.

It’s clear the betting markets do not give any real indication of the direction of travel in any manager hunt, but they certainly provide a talking point. BetVictor, who offer the latest football betting, were the first to fire out a list of options with a logical favourite and some inclusions that are, well, a little less logical.

Here’s what they’ve thrown together.

1 . Long-shots - Part One A collection of no fewer than 16 managers are credited with an outside 33-1 shot at landing the Owls job. Among them are, in no particular order, are Rob Page - recently appointed to the Liverpool u21s gig - Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens, Reading man Noel Hunt, Johannes Hoff Thorup, Leighton Baines, Leam Richardson, Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann and Pep Lijnders - recently appointed to Pep Guardiola's staff at Manchester City. | APA/AFP via Getty Images

2 . Long shots - Part Two Also priced-up at 33-1 are Premier League legends John Terry and Robbie Keane, Bradford City boss Graham Alexander, newly-appointed Celtic staff member Shaun Maloney, Aitor Karanka, Brian Priske, Dave Challinor and ex-Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

3 . Chris Wilder: 25/1 Erm. We very much doubt it.. the odds might as well be 25m-1. Out of work after his controversial sacking down the road, the Blades hero has little love for the blue and white - with the feeling reciprocated from the Hillsborough terraces. It's an outrageous inclusion. Photo: Nick Potts