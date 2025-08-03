Sheffield Wednesday are a club in a mess at the moment and there is plenty of uncertainty surround this club.

The Owls are in crisis mode as the start of the Championship season nears and there has been no confirmation on whether they will have a squad big enough to field away at Leicester City on August 9, with a player strike thought to be an option.

The club have been hit with numerous embargoes and have failed to pay staff on time over numerous months under Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership.

Manager Danny Röhl has finally departed the club after months of rumblings over his future and been replaced by his assistant Henrik Pederson. The German manager, who performed the great escape from Championship relegation after coming into the club in a perilous position, turned up late to pre-season training after hopes to find a new club did not come to fruition.

Talk of a player strike after the repeated failure to be paid on time has been mooted but there has been no confirmation on whether the club will be able to fulfil their obligation to field a side for the opening day of the season next weekend.

Lowe speaks out on ‘unstable situation’ at Wednesday

Wednesday attacker Jamal Lowe maintained that the squad are all fit and ready to go for the new season amid the ongoing crisis behind the scenes. He also didn’t confirm whether a player strike would take place.

Lowe, speaking to Sky Sports, said: “We haven’t spoken that far ahead yet but everyone is fit. The league isn’t going to stop for anyone, they’re not going to feel sorry for us and say ‘Just push their games a couple of weeks back’, so everyone is working as hard as they can to be fit. But what happens from there, I don’t know.

“As you know, people have left. It’s an unstable situation at the minute and nobody holds any bad feeling for anybody that has left, everyone completely understands it’s a crazy time. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens and what’s going off.”

Fan protests confirmed as Wednesday are in ‘gravest crisis’

There has been plenty of anger among some sections of the Owls fan base in the last year, as news out of S6 fails to show any signs of respite, even though there was the more positive story of captain Barry Bannan committing to the club even in its current state. Now, there seems to be a greater consensus that protests must take place as the club falls into more obscurity with each passing week.

The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust has come out with a damning statement criticising Chansiri’s running of the club, which has also included Sheffield City Council issuing a prohibition notice for Hillsborough’s North Stand, and they confirm that protests will take place for the club’s first two games of the season.

The statement read: “Sheffield Wednesday is facing the gravest crisis in its modern history. For years, we’ve watched our club crumble under Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership.

“In the last few months alone, staff and players have gone unpaid, academy scholars have been left waiting, senior players have handed in their notice and walked away for free, and promising young talent has been sold at cut-price fees to cover debts caused by incompetence. Now, the iconic North Stand — a symbol of Hillsborough — has been closed after years of neglect and a complete disregard for fan safety.

“The Supporters’ Trust is doing everything it can to bring about the end of Chansiri’s ownership — and this includes protesting. Details of the protest at Leicester away will be announced over the weekend, with plans for Stoke to follow next week.”

Club’s engagement panel plead for support

Members of the Sheffield Wednesday engagement panel have reached out to local MPs, the English Football League, the Football Supporters’ Association, the Independent Football Regulator, as well as Sheffield City Council, in the hope of finding support for their concerns over Chansiri’s running of the club, which is currently in crisis.

The letter sent to the various organisations has been sent to The Star and reads: “I am writing on behalf of the Sheffield Wednesday Engagement Panel to raise serious concerns regarding the current state of governance, communication, and leadership at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club.

“On 26 July, we sent a formal letter to the club’s owner, Mr Dejphon Chansiri, outlining four key areas that urgently require clarity and accountability. We requested a full written response from the club within seven days, allowing ample time for a considered reply.

“On 30 July, we received a response stating that the matters would be addressed at the next Engagement Panel meeting - a meeting that has not been arranged, following the cancellation of the previous one by the club. The current situation is not just frustrating for supporters - it is damaging to the club’s standing within the football community, eroding trust and potentially breaching standards of governance and fan engagement expected at this level of the professional game.

“We are therefore contacting you to:

• Alert you to the seriousness of these concerns;

• Ask what formal channels of support or pressure may be available to ensure supporters are treated with the transparency and respect they deserve;

• Request advice on how we can escalate these matters appropriately.

“Football clubs do not exist in a vacuum, they are cultural institutions, deeply rooted in their communities. When ownership decisions, operational failings, and a lack of accountability begin to threaten that relationship, we believe it is both appropriate and necessary for Parliamentarians and footballing authorities to take an active interest.

“We remain committed to working constructively in the best interests of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, but the ongoing lack of engagement from its leadership is untenable. We would greatly value your support and guidance.”