Pre-season is underway, new signings are coming through the door and those 19/20 accounts have at last been released. Time to start looking forward, then.

Here’s the latest stories from S6 as the countdown to the start of the League One season continues.

Key duo ‘will be huge’

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for the new season.

While the future of key players Barry Bannan and Josh Windass has been speculated in recent weeks, Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore dropped another hint about his plans for the pair in League One next season, which suggests they are going nowhere just yet.

Pre-season talking points

Sheffield Wednesday’s busy pre-season continues tonight against non-league side Alfreton Town, which will provide the first chance for many supporters to watch the Owls in more than a year given the close proximity of the two teams.

Here, Joe Crann looks at some of the talking points from their last match against Chester and ahead of this evening.

Pelupessy’s new club?

Former Owl, Joey Pelupessy, has reportedly found himself a new club – and will be facing the likes of Fenerbahce and Galatasaray next season if things go to plan.

Transfer chat

With the club’s transfer embargo lifted the rumour mill has fired up in recent days. Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly tracking a Premier League goalkeeper with a view to a loan move, as well as a Championship midfielder.