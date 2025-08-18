The latest Sheffield Wednesday news as the club looks to bounce back from back-to-back defeats to begin their Championship season.

The Owls have lost both the opening games of the season after a valiant effort in defeat to Leicester City on the opening day and a 3-0 loss in their first home game over the weekend.

But there is hope that new boss Henrik Pedersen could add to his squad after former Norwich forward Onel Hernandez was spotted training with the club.

Hernandez is a free agent after his contract at Carrow Road expired in the summer and is highly experienced at Championship level, having made over 200 appearances for the Canaries.

The Star reported earlier today that the 32-year-old has been training with Wednesday this week but it is not known how long he will be with the club.

Due to the dire financial circumstances the Owls find themselves in under the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri, the club have to work to a business plan handed to them by the English Football League’s Club Financial Reporting Unit. This means they are restricted financially and there is not much clarity on the possibility of bringing in new players but Pedersen will be desperate to bring in new names to bolster his squad.

Speaking after the defeat to Stoke, he said, “There is communication every day and I know that the club is working hard to solve the challenge we have right now, so we can sign some new players. For coaches, we are also working on this and that will maybe be closer than the players.”

Wednesday confirm academy coaching changes

The club have announced changes to the coaching structure at academy level after The Star previously reported that Andy Sharp would be moving from his role as Under-18s manager to become the Head of Academy Coach and his previous role would be taken by Jordan Broadbent.

In an article on the club’s website, Wednesday said: “The summer months have seen a restructure within the Owls academy. And with that has come a change at management level of the Under-18s. Jordan Broadbent, formerly the club’s Youth Development Phase Manager, has been elevated to Under-18s manager.”

The Under-21s played at Hillsborough today, fighting back from 1-3 down at half-time to draw 3-3 with Watford.