The latest Sheffield Wednesday news as the squad releases a statement on their thoughts on the ongoing crisis at the club.

Sheffield Wednesday are a club in turmoil and the players have released a statement that outlines their thoughts on the issues hanging over S6 at the moment.

The club have been hit with embargoes due to failure to pay players and staff on time in multiple months, the Sheffield City Council has banned use of the North Stand due to safety concerns and the players took action by not playing their arranged pre-season friendly against Premier League side Burnley this weekend. This has thrown Wednesday’s first fixture of the Championship season into greater doubt.

And now the players have given their thoughts on the situation in a statement sent to The Star, which reads: “The statement, sent to The Star today, reads as follows, “As has been well publicised, players, coaching and club staff groups at the club have all been impacted by delayed and overdue payment of salaries.

“This has been a worrying time for us as players but, whilst we are often the ones in the spotlight, we are not the only ones involved. We stand together in support with all our colleagues employed by the club who have been affected.

“Players and staff are now feeling real, practical impacts in their professional and personal lives and we are extremely concerned at the lack of clarity regarding what is happening and when this will be resolved.

“The decision taken by the players to withdraw from the planned friendly with Burnley was not taken lightly or without consideration. We are fully aware of the added concern this will have caused supporters but trust there is a real understanding of the difficult position we have been put in.

“We want to reassure fans that there has not been, and will not be, any ‘downing of tools’ by any of us on the training ground, and we are all working as hard as we can and supporting each other, the manager and staff.

“However, we, like you, want our focus to be fully on what happens on the pitch and the new season ahead. This is proving to be really challenging and we have made it clear to the club that we want this situation to be addressed as soon as possible so decisions taken like the one not to play at Burnley are avoided in the future. We can then all move forward together as a club. The Players.”

Fan protest details

Sheffield Wednesday’s opening game of the league season is this Sunday away at Leicester City and the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust has come out with a statement detailing what they have planned to display their thoughts on the wretched situation their club are in at the moment.

The statement read: “With (Sunday’s) match live on Sky Sports, a visibly empty away end will highlight the seriousness of our club’s plight to a national audience.

“An additional impactful, visual large-scale display has been arranged for the day, which we hope will make a huge statement.

“While we are aware stronger action is required this season, we do not feel this is the correct fixture, the opportunity for nationwide coverage is too good to miss.

“Further details for stronger action at our first home game against Stoke City, will be provided very soon.

“We thank supporters for their incredible backing in these difficult times.”

It is not yet known how many away fans will be in attendance at the King Power Stadium on Sunday but the fan’s protest display will be on full view for the nation to see when Sky camera inevitably captures what the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust have planned.

