Hasselbaink said the match referee in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday was ‘the worst I have ever had’ after claiming his side were denied what should have been a penalty.

He said: “I am not saying it is the referee’s fault that we have lost but I want a fair-whistled game and I have to say I have just seen the worst referee that I have ever had.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was once again left cursing refereeing decisions as his side slipped to a second consecutive defeat (photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images).

“If you are going to have a bad game it should be bad for both teams. He was not consistent and it just isn’t good enough.”

Three days later, during Burton’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Portsmouth, the former Chelsea, Leeds United and Atletico Madrid forward was booked after throwing his notepad on the floor in anger following a string of decisions which went against his side.

Elsewhere, struggling Gillingham have been dealt a huge blow in their battle to avoid relegation after forward Danny Lloyd was ruled out for nine months with a cruciate and medial ligament injury.

The 30-year-old, who signed from Tranmere Rovers this summer, has made 34 appearances in all competitions for the club this season, scoring five goals.