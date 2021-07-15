Sheffield Wednesday news headlines: Ex-Arsenal man is new target, Ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City players sign
What a difference a week makes.
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore said it would be another busy week at the club and it hasn’t disappointed, with plenty of transfer news to get your teeth into.
Below are the best of your very latest Owls news stories from your Star Owls news team.
Another one in?
In what has been a whirlwind week in terms of transfer activity, it appears we may well be ready to go again.
Our man Joe Crann has been on fire in this window. And here he goes again, with news that Wednesday are looking at a former Arsenal youngster.
Done deal
It’s fair to say this one took a few by surprise.
Wednesday signed Huddersfield Town defender Jaden Brown to fill what has been a problem position for too long at left-back.
And he got straight to work..
Some background..
No sooner was it confirmed than the questions started; “Who is Jaden Brown?”
And for good reason – he’s a player not too many were too familiar with.
Alex Miller took a dive into his story, featuring Steven Gerrard and Rafa Benitez.
More additions announced
Wednesday announced their under-18 scholars yesterday.
Among them was a former Manchester City goalkeeper with a lot of talent.
Heading elsewhere?
A promising name linked with Wednesday elsewhere has started training with a League One rival.
Could he be lining up AGAINST the Owls next season?
He’s a keeper..
And he may well be of interest to Sheffield Wednesday if reports are to be believed.
There was good news and bad news around the Owls’ pursuit of a former Leeds United stopper.
Close thing..
One already confirmed is Mide Shodipo, who Wednesday signed ahead of a number of interested Championship clubs.
Here’s Moore on the battle for his signature and how Wednesday won it.
Get your hands off..
With all the focus on incomings, Moore spoke in strong terms over the futures of his top men.
The likes of Josh Windass and Barry Bannan have been linked with moves away in recent weeks.
