Maddison has been absent from football since his loan spell with Bolton Wanderers was cut short last April with the player suffering from mental health issues.

But the 28-year-old said he is now ready for a return to the game.

Former Peterborough United, Sunderland and Hull City winger Marcus Maddison has appealed for financial help for surgery on a knee injury (photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images).

Yet he is unable to pay the £3,000 surgery cost.

He wrote on a fundraising page set up online: “I have a tear in my meniscus, which is massively holding me back, I have had a medical assessment already, and I need an operation. This, however, doesn't come without a price and a cost that is out of my reach due to suffering from depression and being unable to work for the past year.

“This will give me the operation/aftercare and support I need to get back to doing what I love.”

As of Tuesday afternoon the fundraising total had reached £3,640.

Elsewhere, Bolton Wanderers captain Ricardo Santos is available for their home clash with Charlton after successfully appealing against his red card at Morecambe on Saturday.

Santos was sent off by referee Ross Joyce for deliberate handball in the second half of a fiery encounter, which was stopped after racist abuse was allegedly directed at the Bolton bench.