No fewer than 11 players were booked during the match, with Pompey’s Joe Morrell also sent off.

In addition, the second half was delayed for 25 minutes following a ‘medical incident’ which arose in the Kassam Stadium’s tunnel area during half-time.

Portsmouth's Tom Naylor (left) and Oxford United's Olamide Shodipo battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at Kassam Stadium, Oxford. Picture date: Tuesday February 23, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Oxford. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire.

It was later claimed a member of Oxford’s backroom staff had to receive hospital treatment after falling and banging his head.

Elsewhere, former Preston North End and Norwich City boss Alex Neil has refused to rule himself out of the running to become the next Sunderland manager.

Speaking to Sky Sports last weekend, he said: "I am not quite sure. They are going through their process.

"Your name gets banded about with a lot of jobs from time to time. Things should become clearer over the next few days."