Sheffield Wednesday and League One news round-up featuring Steve Evans and Gillinghan and Portsmouth

Injuries provide the general theme, and there are quite a few of them, but that’s not all.

Here’s a round-up of today’s Sheffield Wednesday news and the latest big stories from around League One.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday pair set for Celtic exit in January

Celtic manager Ante Postecoglou has admitted that former Wednesday pair Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide – who made the switch north under controversial circumstances last season – could find themselves on the move in January.

The duo have yet to make any sort of impact on the Celtic first team – Urhoghide has a single Challenge Cup outing to his name, with Shaw having featured in the competition twice – as Postecoglu goes about the early stages of his time in Scotland.

“It's about now getting them the right opportunity, that maybe here, that maybe a loan deal somewhere but we'll make those decisions come January,” Postecoglou said.

Lee Gregory out of Saturday’s match... but it’s not all bad

Wednesday will likely be without star striker Lee Gregory for this weekend’s trip to Accrington Stanley.

Darren Moore confirmed the news on what is believed to be a calf injury, though he suggested reports of a ‘four to six week’ absence have been overshot.

Asked after Tuesday evening’s 3-0 FA Cup defeat at Plymouth Argyle, the Owls boss admitted he thought Saturday would come too soon for Gregory’s recovery but suggested he might not be too far off beyond that date.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell jets in as Owls turn up short

Sheffield Wednesday were able to field only six substitutes in their 3-0 defeat at Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday evening amid their ongoing injury struggle.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell was named as one having played a starring role in Northern Ireland’s 0-0 draw with Italy less than 24 hours previously.

“Bailey flew in this morning,” Moore said after the game. “We needed him to come in because we didn’t have another goalkeeper."

The Blades/Owls friendship you weren’t expecting

Sheffield United fan Kell Brook and Owls forward Josh Windass have struck up an surprising friendship over table-tennis and Netflix.

Brook told The Star: “I live around the corner from him and he more or less looked at me and told me he was better than me at table tennis. So I got a table and said: ‘Come to mine and we’ll see who top dog is’."

Around League One – news round-up

Steve Evans is a wanted man

Stevenage are believed to have Steve Evans as their number one target after Alex Revell left last week. The Gillingham boss who took a point off Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday said last night after losing to Cheltenham: “I have just been made aware of it by our media department and that is something that the chairman and the club have to speak about.

“I will speak to the chairman about it as you would expect. I don’t know how accurate that is. I am a football manager, I want to win games, I want to have a chance.”

Gillingham wanted to play a keeper outfield

Still with Evans and he admitted to asking about the possibility of his goalkeeper playing out last night as an injury crisis meant Gills have just four subs available from a possible nine for the match against Cheltenham.

He said: “We asked permission from the referee before the game that if we needed a fourth sub could we put Aaron Chapman out on pitch and Jamie Cumming in goal because in training you could see who would be the one who could play outfield if ever it was needed.

“That is how bad it has got. The referee thought I was joking before the game. He said the rules are he can come on and so we had a spare kit on the bench, for a goalkeeper.”

Portsmouth could have lost half their capacity at Fratton Park

Fratton Park’s capacity could have been slashed by 50 per cent if essential safety work had not been carried out, according to chief executive Andy Cullen, who is overseeing the stadium’s ongoing £11.5m redevelopment project.

He told The News: ‘The capacity was decelerating. It was probably going down to 10,000-12,000 if the work hadn’t been completed.

Rotherham United and Lincoln City get the brush-off over Notts County star

Rotherham and Lincoln are believed to be interested in highly-rated Notts County forward Ruben Rodrigues but Magpies boss Ian Burchnall doesn’t appear to be too bothered.

"There might be [interested in his key players], but they're our players,” he said.

"We don't have to do anything with them. Everybody is happy in there. They are enjoying their football and you can see that from the way that they play.

"We are really ambitious with what we're doing as a club and we're all in a good place.