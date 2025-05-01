Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Biggs on Sheffield Wednesday figures who deserve more than the chaos that has been around them

Let’s not forget those who have done Sheffield Wednesday proud on the pitch while so much damage has been done off it.

Starting with Danny Rohl who looks set to depart with everyone’s best wishes and thanks for the best job any manager could have done in the most precarious circumstances.

And, of the many players subject to decisions on their future, there isn’t one who hasn’t done good things for the club.

They should all command respect, deserving a less chaotic scenario for their futures to be settled. Unfortunately, this is the extreme end of the uncertainty scale that is ever-present in football. But it’s the same for the club as an entity.

As Rohl explained last week, both sides of the equation depend on plans for the transfer market (budget etc), if as such they exist.

Instead, the pieces of the puzzle are scattered wildly. Which is no fault of the players concerned.

Ironically, having many out of contract can be less of a problem and more of an opportunity - in the right conditions.

Some of those in their final weeks are at the upper end of the age scale. A recurring theme is that the Owls need a younger, more athletic squad. Can they afford to make the switch with a possible buy-out of the Chansiri family looking to be finally in play? Talent costs.

I imagine it’s too late even now for new owners to complete a deal and have a meaningful impact on next season.

Given a settled structure, and an injection of finance, Wednesday would be decently placed for a revamp.

Considering the opposite may well apply, I’d be careful how you treat these soon-to-be free agents. Can you be sure you can improve on them within limited resources, not just as players but as people?

All have a case for offering value, even though you’d expect some to go. And it’s not just about the club’s decision.

Strip away all the politics and keeping skipper Barry Bannan, with his consent, would be a no-brainer for most people. I wonder if the words player-coach, or even manager, come into play? Then Josh Windass. How are you going to replace his goals and creativity without serious investment?

Also Marvin Johnson and Michael Smith, who have both made significant contributions. And Callum Paterson, all purpose with the heart of a lion. Pol Valentin offers something different with his pace and tenacity; Dominic Iorfa is a defender with an extra dimension.

Michael Ihiekwe and Akin Famewo have not been entirely convincing in central defence but their efforts in this problem area have been hampered by injuries.

Liam Palmer is a different case in every sense. A fantastic, adaptable, ultra loyal servant who deserves every tribute if this is to be his farewell.

Take a bow one and all (and anyone I’ve missed out).