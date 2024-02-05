Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Republic of Ireland international has not kicked a ball for the Owls since their first game in December, a 301 home win over Blackburn Rovers in which he came off the bench. His absence became something of a chin-scratcher before Röhl revealed at the turn of the year that he had been suffering from a knee injury and would be out for several weeks.

Hendrick, 32, was curiously photographed playing padel with world famous musician Stormzy late last month, sparking speculation he could well be ready to re-join an Owls survival mission to which he could deliver experience. It has now been confirmed that he is back in training, with a rehabilitation programme laid out to facilitate his comeback.

And while Wednesday are believed to have asked the question of sending Hendrick back to Newcastle United during the January transfer window - a request that was given short shrift - it seems that Röhl is hoping to include him in their 25-man EFL squad registration list.