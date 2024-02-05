Status of Sheffield Wednesday's Newcastle United loanee cleared up after Stormzy photo confusion
Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has revealed that Newcastle United loanee is back in training and gave a clear hint that he will be included in their registration list for the second half of the season.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Republic of Ireland international has not kicked a ball for the Owls since their first game in December, a 301 home win over Blackburn Rovers in which he came off the bench. His absence became something of a chin-scratcher before Röhl revealed at the turn of the year that he had been suffering from a knee injury and would be out for several weeks.
Hendrick, 32, was curiously photographed playing padel with world famous musician Stormzy late last month, sparking speculation he could well be ready to re-join an Owls survival mission to which he could deliver experience. It has now been confirmed that he is back in training, with a rehabilitation programme laid out to facilitate his comeback.
And while Wednesday are believed to have asked the question of sending Hendrick back to Newcastle United during the January transfer window - a request that was given short shrift - it seems that Röhl is hoping to include him in their 25-man EFL squad registration list.
"He is back in training, which is a good signal," Röhl told The Star. "I spoke with him and he needs a little bit more training to get some rhythm. I know he will do this and I am convinced that from our physios that he will be ready for the games. If you are some weeks out, then you have some days to do to get back in but we have a clear process as to how we can bring him back."