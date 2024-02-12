Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 32-year-old Republic of Ireland international was left off the list along with Lee Gregory and injured pair Juan Delgado and Callum Paterson, with Röhl having maintained the caveat that he will consider registering players as and when the time is right. Wednesday are on the hunt for free agents to aid their cause - though the German boss has suggested the market is not bursting with viable options.

The squad list was handed over to the EFL last Friday as per EFL laws that pertain clubs must do so within 24 hours of the closure of the transfer window. Hendrick came off the bench in Tuesday evening's FA Cup defeat at Coventry City, leaving some supporters scratching their heads as to how he was allowed to do so.

Röhl admitted he had been surprised to find that players not included in an EFL squad list can feature in the FA Cup and made clear he was delighted to be able to offer Hendrick a run-out, commending him for his professionalism and attitude alongside that of Gregory, who finds himself in a similar position.

It seems possible a place in the squad could be filled at some stage by Hendrick, who as one of seven loanees in the Owls squad provides a logistical quandary given only five players can be named in a matchday squad for league matches. The former Burnley man has recently recovered from a knee injury that kept him out of action for two months.

"He played some minutes in the cup which was good, there is a learning also from my side that you have an FA Cup list and a league list," Röhl told The Star. "We have seven loans and so we have to make decisions, this is part of the reason why (Hendrick has been left off the list).